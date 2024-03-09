The central government decided to upgrade the security cover of Union Minister and Apna Dal (S) party leader Anupriya Patel ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Patel will now be granted Z-category security in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, she was provided with Y+ category security by the Central Industrial Security Force. The Z category security, which is provided by Delhi Police, ITBP, or CRPF personnel, includes 22 personnel, four to six NSG commandos, and policemen. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Chief Mayawati Confirms Bahujan Samaj Party To Contest Upcoming Polls Alone, Says 'Rumours About Alliance are Fake'.

Anupriya Patel Gets Z Category Security:

Centre upgrades the security of Apna Dal (S) party leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel. She will now be provided Z-category security in Uttar Pradesh. She is currently being provided Y+ category security by the Central Industrial Security Force. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/yKxB2q7Xt2 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)