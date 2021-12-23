On Thursday, Allahabad High Court has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India to postpone 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in view of the third wave of COVID-19 and the rising number of Omicron cases in the country. Single-judge Justice Shekhar Yadav said "Jaan hain toh Jahaan hain" while requesting the Prime Minister to consider postponing the elections in view of rise in Coronavirus cases and the threat posed by Omicron variant.

