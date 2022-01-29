The Election Commission has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming assembly polls from 7 am on February 10 to 6:30 pm on March 7, 2022. Those violating the order could be jailed for at least two years and fine or both, the EC said.

See Tweet:

UP polls: State Election Commissioner bans publication/broadcast of exit polls between 7 am of Feb 10 and 6:30 pm of March 7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2022

