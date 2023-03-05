A man named Akash Gupta, who was returning from HDFC Bank duty in Ghaziabad, was beaten up by two youths in a bus. Later when he went to police station to lodge a complaint, cops allegedly thrashed him there and took Rs 2500 from him. They allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false case. After the video of the incident went viral and the matter reached higher officials, ACP has started investigation in the matter. Viral Video: Bus Found Carrying 180 Passengers in Pilibhit, Seized by ARTO.

Ghaziabad Man Allegedly Beaten by Cops:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)