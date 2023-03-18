In a shocking incident of road rage, a woman motorist was brutally thrashed by a taxi driver in Maharashtra's Nagpur. In the video, a man is seen aggressively approaching the woman and throwing his hands at her. The man also tries to smack the woman's head on a car. The video of the incident was recorded by an onlooker who posted it on social media. The video has gone viral and netizens have condemned the man's act. UP Shocker: Elderly Woman Brutally Kicked in Head by Neighbour In Ballia, Disturbing Assault Video Goes Viral.

Woman Biker Beaten Up for Overtaking:

