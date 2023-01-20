A heartwarming video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath playing with a cat is going viral on social media. The video was shared by Twitter user Sanjay Tripathi, who said that the picture and video of the BJP leader shows his generousness. In the 24-second video clip, Yogi Adityanath is seen talking with the cat as he asks the animal something, who is seen sitting on a sofa. As the video moves further, the BJP leader asks the cat if it wants to eat anything as the animal sits on the sofa and keeps a close eye on him. Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to the comments section to share their reactions. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Doting on Cat Goes Viral on Last Day of 2022 (See Pic).

