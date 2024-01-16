Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on January 16, inaugurated Air India Express flight services linking Bengaluru to Gwalior. Expressing the significance of spiritual and economic progress, he highlighted the link between the IT capital, Bengaluru and Gwalior, and the connection between Gwalior, Delhi, and Ayodhya. In his address, Scindia stated, "To make India a developed nation, we need to make strides in India's spiritual prowess in addition to its economic prowess. On one hand, the IT capital of the country is being connected to Gwalior, on the other hand, Gwalior is being connected to the political capital of the country, Delhi. Which in turn is being connected to Ayodhya. Connecting these powerful cities of the country has been made possible by Air India Express, for which I thank them from the bottom of my heart." Jyotiraditya Scindia Shares New Rules Regarding Flight Delays, Take a Look.

Jyotiraditya Scindia Inaugurates Air India Express Flight

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates Air India Express flight services between Bengaluru to Gwalior. He says, "...To make India a developed nation, we need to make strides in India's spiritual prowess in addition to its economic… pic.twitter.com/Lqc3OuSSn7 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

