Fatehgarh police have lodged an FIR and started investigation into a case where a person was seen opening gunshots in air on road outside his house in Farrukhabad. The police action came after a short video clip of the incident emerged on social media. The video of the incident had surfaced on social media. Celebratory firing, which has often led to fatalities, permanent disabilities and severe injuries to people, is banned in Uttar Pradesh. The man uses a pistol to open multiple rounds of fire as seen in the video. Video: People Rush to Couple's Rescue After Their Scooter Catches Fire

