In a video that has gone viral on social media, a scooter can be seen catching fire all of a sudden. The viral video was shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda. In the video, a woman can be seen getting down from the scooter as the man tries to restart the two-wheeler. As the video moves further, fire can be seen coming out of the scoter. Soon, the scooter catches fire and a few people who were present there can be seen rushing to help the couple as they try to douse off the fire. In the end, a man comes with an fire extinguisher and douses off the fire. Video: Autorickshaw With Passengers Overturns and Falls on Potholed-Filled Road in UP's Varanasi.

Scooter Catches Fire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Logical Indian (@thelogicalindian)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)