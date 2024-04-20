A massive blaze erupted on the Moradabad-Bhojpur Road in Uttar Pradesh on April 20, as a truck loaded with gas cylinders caught fire, triggering explosions that spread to the surrounding fields. The ignited truck tyre caused the fire, resulting in multiple explosions in the loaded gas cylinders, intensifying the blaze. Swift action by 5 to 6 fire tenders helped bring the fire under control, preventing any injuries or casualties. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Ghaziabad's Khoda Area, No Casualities Reported (Watch Video).

Truck Loaded with Gas Cylinders Catches Fire

UP : मुरादाबाद में काशीपुर रोड पर आज दोपहर LPG सिलेंडरों से भरे ट्रक में आग लग गई। गैस सिलेंडर बम की तरह फटते रहे। ट्रक में 364 सिलेंडर लदे थे। बताया जा रहा है कि ड्राइवर ट्रक को रोड किनारे खड़ा करके गन्ना क्रेशर पर चला गया, तभी हाईटेंशन लाइन छूने से ये अग्निकांड हो गया। pic.twitter.com/qokvDsBBFy — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 20, 2024

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7j23HoY96v — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2024

