Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad on Saturday morning, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, teams of the fire brigade reached the spot.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal, the firefighting operations are underway and no casualties have been reported.

"We received information about a fire at a godown in Khoda Colony, this morning. Immediately, three fire brigade teams from Vaishali fire station, two from Sahibabad station and three from Kotwali station were rushed to the spot. A fire brigade team from Noida Sector 58 station was also called in to assist in the firefighting operation. No casualties have been reported. Efforts to douse the fire is underway," CFO Pal said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

