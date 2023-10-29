The air quality of Uttar Pradesh's Noida dropped to the 'very poor' category on Sunday, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 324 on Sunday, October 29, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) - India. Meanwhile, the fight against declining air quality goes on in spite of a 15-point winter action plan aimed at curbing the growing pollution. Although programmes such as 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' are underway in response to the increasing PM 2.5 levels caused by emissions from burning biomass and vehicles, the haze is expected to persist, with the region expected to have 'Very Poor' air quality from October 29 to October 31, 2023. Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi-NCR Grapple With ‘Very Poor to Poor’ Air Quality Despite 15-Point Plan; AQI in National Capital at 309 (Watch Video).

Overall AQI in Noida Stands at 324 in 'Very Poor' Category

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida stands at 324, in the 'Very Poor' category as per SAFAR-India. pic.twitter.com/ZXPjKL5x5u — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2023

