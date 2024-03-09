Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and offered prayers to Lord Shiva on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present with him. Earlier, PM Modi also held a roadshow in Varanasi. PM Modi’s visit to the holy city of Varanasi comes weeks ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Prime Minister is set to contest from the region for the upcoming general polls for the third time. Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayer at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also present here. pic.twitter.com/i1puII17Sn — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and offers prayer. pic.twitter.com/tLsib1rvRA — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)