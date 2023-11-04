Tension prevailed in Sampurna Nagar town of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh when a girl died by suicide after her objectionable video, which was allegedly recorded by her beau, went viral. Enraged by the death of their daughter, the family members staged a dharna by keeping the body of the girl on the road on Saturday. The family accused the son of a businessman living in their neighbourhood of converting the girl and making the objectionable video viral. The enraged crowd started setting fire to the shop of the accused. Seeing the ruckus, when the police tried to stop it, the crowd clashed with the police. To disperse the mob, the police resorted to lathicharge in turn the mob started pelting stones at the police. Police have ordered probe into the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Two Bulls Fight in Middle of Market in Muzaffarnagar, Leave People Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Tension in Lakhimpur Kheri

Vandalism, arson in Lakhimpur Kheri district of UP after a protest by family, locals over death of a girl turned violent. Victim's family has been demanding arrest of the accused. pic.twitter.com/EBx9J95xtT — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 4, 2023

