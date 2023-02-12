In a tragic accident, a 59-year-old woman teacher was killed on Saturday after being hit by a speeding car on her way to school, at Shaheed path near Summit Building in Lucknow. According to the reports, the deceased, accompanied by her husband, was riding a pillion of a two-wheeler. The two-wheeler was hit by a car coming from behind and due to the impact, the duo was flung into the air. Reportedly, the car driver was arrested. Video: Speeding Car Crashes, Hits Divider in Uttar Pradesh; CCTV Footage Shows Horrific Accident.

Female Teacher Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Car:

