In a shocking incident, an autorickshaw driver was thrashed in public view after he allegedly crashed into a car in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The date and time of the incident is unclear. The video of the incident shows the man mercilessly slapping and beating the autorickshaw driver after he crashed into his vehicle. A sizable crowd gathered, yet bystanders remained passive as the man kept thrashing the autorickshaw driver. Road Rage in UP: Judge Held by His Collar, Attacked and Strangled by Miscreants in Lucknow; Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Uttar Pradesh Road Rage

