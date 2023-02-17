Security outside the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's house was beefed up after it was claimed via a call that a bomb was planted outside the residence of Yogi Adityanath on Friday, February 17. The Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot, after the alert by the police and conducted a thorough search in the area. However, after scanning the area, police confirmed that it was a hoax call. Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Unknown Caller Threatens to Blow Up Dhirubhai Ambani International School; Case Registered.

Security Beefed Up Outside Yogi Adityanath’s House

Uttar Pradesh | Security increased outside the CM's residence in Lucknow after a bomb call, which later turned out to be a hoax call, was received by the Police. Search was conducted upon receiving the call and it later turned out to be a hoax call. pic.twitter.com/VB7gnZ1uM3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2023

