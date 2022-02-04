Uttar Pradesh was selected as best state tableau of Republic Day parade 2022 and Maharashtra won in the popular choice category, the Defence Ministry said on Friday. The CISF named best marching contingent among CAPF, Defence Ministry added. Indian Navy was chosen as the best marching contingent among the Armed Forces while Indian Air Force won in the popular choice category. Besides, the Ministry of Education & Ministry of Civil Aviation were declared joint winners among Ministry.

Check Tweet by ANI

Uttar Pradesh selected as best state tableau of Republic Day parade 2022; Maharashtra wins in the popular choice category; CISF named best marching contingent among CAPF: Defence Ministry pic.twitter.com/oyrMRDebbp — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

