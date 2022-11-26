A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj where a man can be seen brutally assaulting her mother as the bystanders complacently watch. The man had allegedly come to ask for monetary help from his mother. Reports suggest that the police have filed a case in the matter and are probing further. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. The woman can be seen lying on the road as the man continues the assault and kicks her more. One man can also be seen trying to stop the man, however, the man fought off and shoved him and went back to assaulting his mother. Viral Video: Man Arrested For Drowning Rat in Drain in Budaun, Police to Conduct Post-Mortem of Rodent

Watch Viral Video:

ये वहशीपन है, जो आज महिलाओं/ बेटियों पर बरप रहा है देखिए यूपी के महाराजगंज में बेटे ने किस बेरहमी से अपनी माँ को बाल खींचकर, सड़क पर गिराकर, लात-घूसों से पीटाpic.twitter.com/PTHTxPoVsZ — Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) November 26, 2022

