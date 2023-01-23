Undeterred by reports of youngsters losing life and limb in accidents while performing stunts or police actions, a teenager was seen doing a bike wheelie on a busy Ghaziabad road with three minors seated behind him. The incident is said to have taken place in front of the Loni ACP office on Monday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Uttar Pradesh police have launched a probe into the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Lovers Romance While Sticking Out of Car's Sunroof in Lucknow, Police Begin Search (Watch Video).

Teenager Performs Bike Wheelie With Three Minors as Pillions:

