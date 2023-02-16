A ruckus ensued at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district following a fallout between two parties. A video has gone viral on social media that shows a fierce fight breaking out between the wedding guests that descends into violent chaos. In the video, a man can be seen hitting a guest with a stick while another man can be brandishing a gun. The UP police have taken cognisance of the video and launched a detailed probe into the matter. Violent Fight Breaks Out Between Guests at Wedding Ceremony; Bride and Groom Become Onlookers in Viral Video.

Violent Fight Breaks at Wedding in Banda:

