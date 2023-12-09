In a shocking incident in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, miscreants brutally attacked an elderly person on Jhorian road under Pinahat police station. A video of the assault, where the miscreants are seen wielding sticks, has gone viral on social media. The assailants, reportedly involved in a land dispute, mercilessly beat the elderly man, causing head injuries. Agra Police has swiftly taken action, sending the injured individual for medical treatment and initiating necessary measures against the perpetrators. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Forced to Lick Spit, Wear Shoe Garland Over ‘Harassment’ Complaint in Siddharthnagar.

Elderly Man Assaulted in Agra

Agra Police Takes Action

थाना पिनाहट पुलिस द्वारा घायल को मेडिकल/उपचार हेतु भेजा गया है एवं अग्रिम आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) December 9, 2023

