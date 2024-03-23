In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a tuition teacher allegedly shot a woman in the Ballia district. As per reports, the teacher used to give tuition to the woman's children. It is alleged that the accused teacher was upset after the students's parents refused to send their children to him for tuition. Post this, he shot the woman while she going to dump garbage. After his arrest, the accused teacher told cops that he was in one-sided love with the woman. At present, the victim is admitted to BHU Trauma Center where she is undergoing treatment. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Three Students Killed After Being Hit by Roadways Bus in Kanpur.

Tuition Teacher Shoots Woman

ट्यूशन टीचर ने महिला को मारी गोली, पढ़ाने से मना करने से था नाराज, बोला- 'प्यार करता हूं......!! कूड़ा डालने जा रही थी महिला,ट्यूशन टीचर ने दिनदहाड़े मारी गोली,महिला BHU के लिए रेफर....!! उत्तर प्रदेश के बलिया जनपद में एक ट्यूशन टीचर ने एक महिला को गोली मार दी। बताया जा रहा है… pic.twitter.com/kMohFaKJQ9 — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) March 23, 2024

