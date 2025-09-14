In a tragic incident in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, 52-year-old government teacher Manoj Sahu died by suicide, reportedly by hanging himself at his residence. Sahu, who had secured his teaching job under the deceased dependent quota in place of his late father, was reportedly distressed after the Supreme Court made the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for all teachers. Concerned about his ability to clear the exam at his age, he was unable to cope with the mounting pressure. Family members stated that Sahu had been increasingly anxious in recent days over his professional future. Meerut Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide Over Issues With His Wife and In-Laws, Police Investigating Matter.

UP Teacher Dies by Suicide Over Mandatory TET

यूपी – जिला महोबा में 52 साल के सरकारी टीचर मनोज साहू ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा सभी टीचर्स को TET कंपल्सरी कर देने से वो परेशान थे। उन्हें मृतक आश्रित कोटे में पिता की जगह नौकरी मिली थी। अब परेशान रहते थे कि इस उम्र में TET परीक्षा कैसे दे पाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/LDlfOXLSdH — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

