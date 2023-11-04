A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha poured petrol on herself and tried to immolate herself alleging injustice in Husband’s murder. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The woman’s husband was killed during the Municipal elections but his killers are still roaming free. Video shows her trying self-immolation after pouring petrol on herself but the officials at the spot stopped her from taking such action. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Pours Petrol on ATM, Sets it Fire in Kotputli; Video Surfaces.

Woman Tries to Kill Herself in Amroha

यूपी के अमरोहा में समाधान दिवस पर महिला ने किया आत्महत्या का प्रयास। अधिकारियों के सामने महिला ने खुद पर और बेटी पर डाला तेल। नगरपालिका के चुनाव के दौरान महिला के पति की हत्या हुई थी, लेकिन महिला को अब तक इंसाफ़ नहीं मिला। pic.twitter.com/6Bywp6U1Dm — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)