A man in Rajasthan's Kotputli region was caught on CCTV while pouring petrol on an ATM and setting it on fire. While the currency notes worth Rs 17 Lakh were found to be safe inside the machine, the outer body of it was completely burnt out. A case has been registered against the unidentified man in the matter, and a probe has been launched by the local police. Delhi: Cash Van Guard Shot Dead by Armed Assailant Near Jagatpur Flyover, Money Looted.

Man Pours Petrol on ATM, Sets it Fire

