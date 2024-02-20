Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the newly-constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Earlier in the day, Dhami, along with his cabinet collegues departed from the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun for Ayodhya to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. This is the first time that CM Dhami will be visiting the Ram Temple since the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla held on January 22. Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Cabinet Ministers Leave For Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Raise ‘Jai Siya Ram’ Slogans in Dehradun (See Pics and Video).

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Offers Prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami did the Darshan of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple today pic.twitter.com/3QvN9lDr1K — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

