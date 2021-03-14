Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat celebrated Phool Dei festival with children at his residence in Bhagirathipuram, Dehradun. The festival, celebrated in the state, marks the beginning of spring season.

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat celebrated Phool Dei festival with children at his residence in Bhagirathipuram, Dehradun. The festival, celebrated in the state, marks the beginning of spring season. pic.twitter.com/H3Jji9fltw — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)