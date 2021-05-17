In view of the second wave of COVID-19, Uttarakhand Police Headquarters has issued instructions to keep policemen above 55 years of age, pregnant police personnel or women Police personnel with children below 1 year of age, free of Covid front line duty.

Coronavirus: Uttarakhand Cops Above 55 Years of Age, Pregnant Police Personnel Not Be Deployed on COVID-19 Frontline Duty

