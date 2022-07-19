In a tragic incident, a school bus was washed away in Uttarakhand's Champawat district today as it tried to move across a flooded road. The incident took place in Tanakpur on July 19. Fortunately, there were no students on the bus, and its driver and conductor were safely evacuated.

Watch Video:

#BusAccident Shocking accident on #Poornagiri Road in #Champawat district of #Uttarakhand when a bus washed away in Floods. Thankfully no children were in this bus at time. pic.twitter.com/qHTGKFYk4C — Jasmeen Kaur (@Jasmeen66480371) July 19, 2022

