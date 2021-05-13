Uttarakhand Reports 7,127 New COVID-19 Cases, 5,748 Recoveries & 122 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Uttarakhand reports 7127 new #COVID19 cases, 5748 recoveries and 122 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 2,71,810 Total recoveries 1,84,207 Death toll 4245 Active cases 78,304 pic.twitter.com/sK46grebpB — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

