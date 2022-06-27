DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar on Wednesday held an Inter-State meeting for Kanwar Yatra coordination. Officers including those of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh & Intelligence Bureau were present at police headquarters in Dehradun for the same. "The Kanwar yatra is happening after 2 years and thus a larger crowd is expected. We spoke about how to manage the rush, traffic & crowd. Almost 3 crore people had come in 2018-19 & we expect numbers to go up to 4 crores this time," the DGP said.

Check tweet:

