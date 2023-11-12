In Uttarakhand, the latest visuals reveal ongoing rescue operations after a part of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi collapsed. Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi reports that approximately 36 people are trapped in the tunnel, with efforts underway by police forces, NDRF, and SDRF teams to ensure their safe rescue. The collapse occurred about 200 meters ahead of the starting point, with officials from HIDCL overseeing construction efforts. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Uttarakhand: Several Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses in Uttarkashi, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Latest visuals of rescue operations that are underway after part of the tunnel under construction from Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi, collapsed. Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi says, "In Silkyara Tunnel, a part of the tunnel has broken about 200… pic.twitter.com/9oURMxk0Dq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2023

