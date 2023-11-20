Authorities are preparing to provide freshly cooked food to the people trapped inside under-construction tunnel in Uttarkhand’s Uttarkashi region. Food items including Khichdi and Dal are being prepared and packed to be delivered to the people trapped inside the tunnel. “Food will be sent to the people trapped inside. For the first time, hot food is being sent to them. Khichdi, Dal and fruits are being sent”, rescue worker Hemant told news agency ANI. The nine-day rescue mission to free the 41 workers who became trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi continued on Monday, November 20. The participating agencies used a variety of strategies to get to the men who were trapped. The extended confinement of labourers within tunnels is giving rise to grave worries over their welfare. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Government Supplies Multivitamins, Antidepressants, Dry Fruits to 41 Trapped Workers, Says Official.

Cooked Food to be Delivered to People Trapped Inside Tunnel in Uttarkashi

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) Tunnel Rescue: Food items including Khichdi, Dal are being prepared and packed to be delivered to the people trapped inside the tunnel Cook Hemant says, "Food will be sent to the people trapped inside. For the first time, hot food is being sent… pic.twitter.com/dAVZSSi1Ne — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)