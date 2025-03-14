In the latest development in the Vadodara car accident case, the accused identified as Rakshit Chaurasiya (Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia) gave a statement to the media by sharing his version of the accident. Speaking to the press, Rakshit Chaurasia said that he was driving home from a friend's place when the accident occurred. "The airbag deployed suddenly, and I couldn’t see anything ahead," he said. The 20-year-old law student denied being under the influence of alcohol. He also claimed that the accident occurred because two to three scooters suddenly came in front of his vehicle. "It was also difficult to control the car as it was automatic," Rakshit Cahurasia added. The accused also claimed that he was unaware of the fatality and promised to meet the families of the victims once he is released. In the said accident, a woman was killed on the spot while four others sustained injuries when the speeding car driven by Chaurasia crashed into their two-wheelers in Gujarat's Vadodara city in the early hours of Friday, March 13. Vadodara: ‘Drunk’ Law Student Rakshit Chaurasiya Screams ‘Another Round?’ After Crashing Speeding Car Into 2-Wheelers; Woman Killed, 4 Injured (Watch Video).

Accused Says He Was Not Drunk

‘Drunk’ Law Student Rams Car Into 2-Wheelers

