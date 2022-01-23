Vice president of India M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for the COVID-19 on Sunday. In a tweet by the Vice President Secretariat, it was informed that Vice President has tested positive for the COVID-19 and he'll be going into self-isolation for a week.

