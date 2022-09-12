The historic 120 feet high chimney of Parli Thermal Power Station, the only coal-fired power plant in Marathwada, has now been demolished. The sets number three, four and five of the Parli Thermal Power Station were shut down for the last few days. Parli town continues to be identified due to this very chimney and that has been demolished today. The video of the demolition is now on social media. This old power station was built using Italian technology, the most striking feature of which was the chimney, which today has become history.

