In a shocking incident that took place in Chhattisgarh, Bajrang Dal activists created a ruckus in the Salasar temple of the capital Raipur over a fashion show. According to reports, the row took place over a model doing a ramp walk. In the video, Bajrang Dal activists can be seen talking and arguing with the organisers of the show.

Watch Video:

