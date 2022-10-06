An 11-year-old boy in Greater Noida was trapped inside a lift for almost 45 minutes until his parents rescued him. A CCTV video of a boy playing in the lift of Paramount Emotions Society went viral on social media. In a video, a kid is seen inside the lift and his friend standing outside it repeatedly opening and closing the lift door on the S Tower. It is also seen that the boy kept pushing the lift buttons and inserted a bottle in between the lift doors.

CCTV Video of Boys Playing With A Lift:

ग्रेटर #नोएडा: ग्रेनो वेस्ट की पैरामाउंट इमोशंस सोसाइटी के टावर एस की लिफ्ट में मंगलवार की रात 11 साल का एक बच्चा करीब 45 मिनट तक फंसा रहा। काफी देर तक बच्चे की तलाश करने के बाद परिजनों का ध्यान लिफ्ट पर गया, तो बच्चा अंदर मिला। उसे बाहर निकाला गया। pic.twitter.com/xB3S0tJ4Ce — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) October 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)