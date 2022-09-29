A bus full of passengers caught fire opposite Metro Mall junction in Kalyan on Wednesday night. The bus from Kalyan depot was travelling towards Navi Mumbai. No casualties were reported in the incident. A major disaster was averted due to the vigilance of the passengers.

