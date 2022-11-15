A shocking video of a road accident from Maharashtra's Pune has surfaced on the internet. The visuals, caught by a CCTV camera installed nearby, showed a motorbike being dragged by a car for a distance as the man behind the wheel could not hit breaks. The incident reportedly happened in the Sanswadi area on the Pune-Nagar highway. Kerala Shocker: Government Employee Brutally Thrashed by Youths Over Honking at Traffic Signal in Thiruvananthapuram (Watch Video).

Car Drags Bike Along for a Distance:

