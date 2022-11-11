A government employee was brutally beaten for allegedly honking at a traffic signal. The victim Pradeep, a native of Neyyatinkara, was beaten up at Neeramankara by two biker youths who were returning from work on Tuesday. Pradeep was beaten up by two youths who were waiting for the signal without wearing a helmet on the bike after asking why he sounded the horn. Although he said that he did not sound the horn, the youths pulled Pradeep from the bike and beat him up and later went away. Pradeep was admitted to the hospital with a head injury. Later he filed a complaint with Karamana police but no case was registered. That is when Pradeep collected the CCTV footage from the nearby shop and handed it over to the police. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. Disturbing! Dog Dragged Along Road by Woman Driving Mobility Scooter, Harrowing Video From Birmingham Goes Viral

Watch Viral Video:

