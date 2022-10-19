In a shocking incident that took place in Kerala, a school student narrowly escaped from being bitten by a snake in Koonnathur, Kollam. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the student can be seen opening the gate of his house as he spots a snake. As the video moves further, the student can be seen running away as he spots the snake, which slithers away from the gate on to the other end of the road. Video: 15-Foot-Long Python Gobbles Goat at Kanpur University, Released in Forest by Officials.

Student Has Narrow Escape From Being Bitten by a Snake

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)