In a shocking incident of revenge reported from New York’s Queens area, a man set a Bangladesh restaurant on fire after the restaurant messed up with his chicken biryani order. Choephel Norbu, 49, was apparently upset that the Bangladeshi restaurant got his order wrong. Norbu had ordered chicken biryani from Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights on October 1, but the staff allegedly got his order wrong. So he took this extreme step to take revenge. In the video, it can be seen that the suspect wearing a black hoodie was standing in front of the restaurant, waiting for the right to set ablaze at the food center. In order to set the whole restaurant ablaze, the suspect was seen putting some fuel on the wall which created a massive fire. The clip also showed him getting injured from the flame as well. The accused is now under arrest. Video: Drunk Passenger Bites Attendant’s Finger in Plane, Forces Turkish Airlines Flight to Make Emergency Landing At Kualanamu Airport

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDNY (@fdny)

