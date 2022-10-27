Rowdies thrashed a man during an argument that broke out over their demand for money to buy liquor. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows the man being abused and thrashed with slippers. Police have booked the accused and launched manhunt to nab them after the video of the incident went viral.

Watch Viral Video:

Police launch investigation:

थाना स्थानीय पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है। विवेचना व अन्य विधिक कार्यवाही नियमानुसार प्रचलित है। — FATEHPUR POLICE (@fatehpurpolice) October 26, 2022

