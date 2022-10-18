According to reports, Nigerian students were allegedly attacked at GD Goenka University in Gurgaon near Delhi. After the incident, about 50-60 Nigerian students have left the campus "temporarily" after tensions flared between student groups during a football match. As per reports, the attack took place on Saturday, during a football match between African and Indian students. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission took to Twitter and said, "The Nigerian mission immediately took custody of 86 Nigerian students,invited the representatives of the Indian govt, got their commitment to ensure safety of the students who then returned back to campus on Sunday." She also said that the Nigerian mission has made it clear that the Indian authorities would be held responsible if anything happens to any of the students. Reports also suggest that the "temporary" of Nigerian students to leave comes nearly a month after a group of Indian students staged a protest against them for offering prayers on the football ground.

Nigerian Students Attacked at GD Goenka University in Gurgaon

WATCH: #BNNIndia Reports. Nigerian students are being attacked at GD Goenka University in Gurgaon near Delhi, with around 50-60 Nigerian students allegedly leaving the campus “temporarily” after tensions flared between student groups during a football match #Nigeria #Crime pic.twitter.com/NplsRFZMZk — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) October 17, 2022

Indian Authorities Would Be Held Responsible

then returned back to campus on Sunday . Calm has returned to the campus. A few injuries were recorded and further investigations are ongoing . The Nigerian mission had made it clear that the Indian authorities would be held responsible if anything happens to any of the students — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) October 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)