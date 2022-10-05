The Coimbatore police recently arrested four people for cutting cake with machete. The incident came to light after a video of the birthday celebration went viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen holding the machete and cutting the cake as his friends sing and wish him. According to reports, the alleged incident took place on September 25 when the four people gathered to celebrate the birthday of Ashok Khumar at Edayar Street. The four accused identified as S Ashok Kumar, S Aravindkumar, T Dineshkumar and V Parthiban were booked under the Arms Act, 1959. LED TV Blast Kills Teenager in UP's Ghaziabad, Leaves Massive Hole in House Wall (Graphic Video).

Man Cuts Cake With Machete in Coimbatore

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)