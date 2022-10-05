In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a teenager died and three others of a family were injured after an LED TV exploded. According to reports, the explosion was so strong that a portion of the wall of the house collapsed.

LED TV Explodes in House in UP

Trigger warning: Disturbing video, blood In a freak incident in UP's Ghaziabad, a teen boy died, three others in the family injured following explosion in an LED TV in the house. The explosion 2as so strong that a portion of the wall collapsed. pic.twitter.com/fOLEZWD7u0 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 4, 2022

