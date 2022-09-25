A video has emerged where some people were seen having a party on the terrace of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday Night. The hospital, specialist cancer treatment, and research center, is situated in Parel. Complainants alleged that the people playing songs loudly even after midnight. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police took cognizance of the matter as soon as informed and forwarded it to the main control room.

Check Tweet:

We are forwarding it to the main control room. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 24, 2022

