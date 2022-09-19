In a major heist a Jewellery store was robbed in Maharashtra’s Panvel. When the owner of Laxmi Jewellers pulled up the store's shutter, he couldn’t believe what he saw. The safe was open, the display cases were bare and there was dust everywhere.The store had been burgled and there was a hole in the wall. The thieves tunneled through the wall and created a hole big enough for a man to fit into. The police are examining the CCTV footage of the other buildings, but are yet to get a clear view of the incident.

Robbers Tunnel into Jewellery Store:

